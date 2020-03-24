AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $63,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.