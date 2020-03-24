AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $64,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PWR opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

