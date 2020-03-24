Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,664 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

PPL opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.71. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

