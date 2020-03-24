Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Allison Transmission worth $65,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

