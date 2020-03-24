Algert Global LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $109.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.