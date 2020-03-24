MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $64,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 619,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,164,000 after purchasing an additional 85,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

