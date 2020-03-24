Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 144,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 62,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

NASDAQ OZK opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OZK shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.