Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

