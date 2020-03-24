Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,227 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,702,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.