AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,391 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $65,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $11,451,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $327.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

