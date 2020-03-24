Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $761,000 in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after buying an additional 100,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $565.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

