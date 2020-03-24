Copa (NYSE:CPA) Trading Up 15.8%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $35.92, approximately 1,030,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,039,000 after buying an additional 293,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,456,000 after acquiring an additional 236,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 208,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $15,506,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

