MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Up 16.7% After Insider Buying Activity

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 283,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 152,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Specifically, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $41,274.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,497 shares of company stock valued at $83,854 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

