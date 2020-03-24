Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Townsquare Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media Inc has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

