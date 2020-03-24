Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $146,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 269,338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 475,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

