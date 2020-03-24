Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after buying an additional 416,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after buying an additional 382,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 267,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,580,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,468,000 after acquiring an additional 187,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.56.

NYSE:ED opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

