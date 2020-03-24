Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.86% of Macy’s worth $150,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Macy’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.