Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

