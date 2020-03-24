1,073 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.35.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

