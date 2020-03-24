Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FMC were worth $70,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.78.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

