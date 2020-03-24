Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 134,441 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Kellogg worth $150,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.