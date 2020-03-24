Bank of America Corp DE Has $70.09 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $70,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE FMX opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

