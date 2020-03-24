Bank of America Corp DE Sells 99,273 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.60% of Cyberark Software worth $70,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Townsquare Media Inc
Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Townsquare Media Inc
Webster Financial Co. Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Webster Financial Co. Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,321 Shares of Republic Services, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,321 Shares of Republic Services, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Macy’s Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Macy’s Inc
Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Everest Re Group Ltd
Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Everest Re Group Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report