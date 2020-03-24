Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

