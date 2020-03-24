Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Heico stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.