Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

