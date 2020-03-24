Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.58% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $82,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 970,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 608,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,602,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

