Bank of America Corp DE Sells 580,159 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Unilever worth $84,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 232.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 13.1% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.