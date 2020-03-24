Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $85,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

