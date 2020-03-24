Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,268 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Grand Canyon Education worth $43,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $16,277,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 587.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 696.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

