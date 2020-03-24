BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $44,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

NYSE:BWA opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

