Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,343 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $47,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 209,848.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

