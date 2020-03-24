Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 42,340 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $47,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

GLD opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

