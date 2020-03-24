Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,966 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $48,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

