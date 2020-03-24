FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $49,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.57. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

