Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,920 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SYSCO worth $51,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 580,159 Shares of Unilever N.V.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 580,159 Shares of Unilever N.V.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,234,826 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,234,826 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd
Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,268 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,268 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
BorgWarner Inc. Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.
BorgWarner Inc. Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report