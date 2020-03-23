Mariner LLC Acquires 11,197 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $154,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

