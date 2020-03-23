AES Corp (NYSE:AES) SVP Purchases $32,970.00 in Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) SVP Lisa Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00.

AES stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,008,000 after buying an additional 908,587 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

