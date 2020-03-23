AES Corp (NYSE:AES) SVP Purchases $32,970.00 in Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) SVP Lisa Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00.
AES stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.
AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,008,000 after buying an additional 908,587 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.