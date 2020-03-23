Benchmark Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
