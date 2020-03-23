Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

