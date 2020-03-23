Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

