Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $30.62 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

