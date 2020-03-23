Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,713 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

