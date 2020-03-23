Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 83,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 489,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 85,506 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
