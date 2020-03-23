Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 83,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 489,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 85,506 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

