Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

