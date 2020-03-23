PYA Waltman Capital LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Apple makes up 0.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

