Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 19,122 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

