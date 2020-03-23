Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,877 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

