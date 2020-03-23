Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $16.90 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

