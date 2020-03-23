Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $44,215.72 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $44,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

RUN opened at $8.36 on Monday. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $998.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from to in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

